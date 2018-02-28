A NEW flood wall could finally be built to prevent a nature reserve and sewage treatment works on Walton’s Naze from disappearing into the sea.

Tendring Council has submitted plans for the 260-metre-long wall on land south of Stone Point, in Old Hall Lane.

The wall would protect the sewage works, as well as the John Weston nature reserve and farmland.

The council said the works are needed due to the risk of flooding and the rapid coastal erosion of the clay cliffs.

The wall would be constructed of clay sourced from a neighbouring field.

A report said: “It is proposed to construct an embankment at Stone Point to protect against the effects of a tidal surge and the consequences of the rapid coastal erosion that is occurring at that location.

“The Naze is a low-lying area of land, and as such is naturally at risk from coastal flooding.

“To reduce the risk the area is protected by an existing seawall which extends to the northern limit of the London Clay cliffs to the northeast of the Naze.

“However, these soft cliffs are actively eroding at an average rate of 1.03metres per year.

“The Anglian Water assets, a significant sewage treatment works that serves the surrounding population, surrounding farmland and other assets such as a nature reserve, along with an area offering tourism and recreational benefit, are at risk of flooding and being permanently lost.

“The construction of the embankment will provide protection against the one in 100 year event plus allowance for climate change.”

The top of the proposed wall would also provide a footpath connecting the existing sea wall to the amenity area at the Naze.

Local volunteers have already put up make-shift defences to try to protect the low cliffs.

The plans are due to go before Tendring Council at a later date.