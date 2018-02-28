The Met Office is forecasting more snow across some parts of Essex tomorrow.

Temperatures will also feel like -10 degrees as the polar vortex continues.

Currently, a weather warning is not in place for Thursday, however one is in place for Friday and Saturday.

Before I hand you over to the day crew, I will leave you with this disturbing fact. Temperatures in Essex this morning are 10 degrees colder than the North Pole. Such extreme warm intrusions in the Arctic, once rare, are becoming more routine scientists have found. pic.twitter.com/8Qjqzr4fz4 — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) February 28, 2018

According to the forecasts today, snow is expected in Basildon, Southend, Canvey, Chelmsford, Brentwood, Witham, Braintree and Witham.

Colchester, Maldon and Halstead are not forecast to have any more snow, although this could change overnight.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for all of Essex on Friday and Saturday with snow and ice on the forecast.