PROPOSALS for nine new homes in Weeley have been recommended for approval by council planners.

St Osyth Beach Estate has applied for permission to build the residential development on land south of the crematorium, in Colchester Road.

Blueprints for the development include proposals for seven five-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom homes, as well as access, parking and landscaping.

A design statement by agent Boyer said: “The site and current development proposals would provide a high quality, sustainable residential development which positively contributes to the local area.”

The development has been recommenced for approval when the proposals go before Tendring Council’s planning committee at a later date.