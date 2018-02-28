AN excited mum is eagerly awaiting her first Mother's Day card from the son she thought she might never have.

Victoria Key and hubby Neal from Clacton, had been struggling to conceive for two years with no success.

It was only after she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery to remove a large cyst on her ovary that medical experts diagnosed her with endometriosis.

The condition means bits of the womb lining grow outside the uterus.

It is an important factor in infertility, as it can cause blockages and ovulation problems.

Endometriosis affects about one in ten women in the UK and it is estimated that up to 50 per cent of infertile women have the condition.

“At this point we thought the odds were stacked against us ever having a child,” said Victoria, 39.

“Our consultant told us we could try IVF, which at that time was available on the NHS, and we chose to be treated at Bourn Hall in Colchester as it was only half an hour down the road.”

The couple were treated using IVF where a single sperm is injected into an egg to fertilise it.

Just two weeks later a thrilled Victoria discovered she was pregnant.

Baby Alexander was born at Colchester General Hospital in August 2013 after a very quick labour of just an hour and a half and weighing in at 7lb11oz.

Four years later proud mum Victoria, who works for Tendring Council, still has to pinch herself.

She says everything she and draftsman husband Neal, 38, went through was worth it to have Alex in their lives.

The four-year-old has now started school at Burrsville Infant Academy.

“Being parents means everything to us,” said Victoria.

“Alex’s first day at school was definitely a milestone reached and seeing him in his first school Christmas play was pretty special.

"His rendition of ‘Away In A Manger’ complete with actions was magical!”

Victoria is especially looking forward to Mother’s Day next week.

“I know that after all the writing practice he has done at school, Alex will have written my card all by himself,” she said.

Victoria added: "I am eternally grateful to the doctors who picked up on the problem, and all the staff at Bourn Hall were amazing.

"I still keep in contact and send them photos for their gallery."

* Bourn Hall Clinic is offering free consultations until Easter to give advice on fertility problems. For more information visit bournhall.co.uk.