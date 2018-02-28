STAFF at an off licence were threatened with a knife during a robbery in Clacton.

Police were called to Bootleggers off licence in Wellesley Road following reports of a robbery at about 11pm on Tuesday.

It is understood that a man went into the shop a threatened staff with the knife before making off with cash.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He stole a three figure sum of cash from the till and left on foot, turning right out of the shop.

"The man was described as around 6ft 2ins tall and was wearing a balaclava, a light grey hooded top, light grey trousers, white trainers and black gloves.

"No one was injured during the incident.

"We would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man matching this description in the area at the time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Sgt Tim Coyles at Clacton CID, quoting incident 1071, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.