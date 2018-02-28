CLACTON MP Giles Watling has told concerned councillors that hosting a trailblazing motor rally in Tendring is worth one day of “marginal disturbance”.

The Corbeau Seats race, which is set to be staged across Tendring on April 22, will be the first to make use of a new legislation which allows closed road motorsport in England.

But the event – organised by Chelmsford Motor Club – has angered some councillors who are concerned about the danger to wildlife, damage to property and roads, and disruption to residents on a Sunday.

Kirby councillor Robert Bucke wrote to Mr Watling over “growing concerns” about the race.

But Mr Watling said: “I fully support a fun event in Tendring which I believe will bring much needed positive attention to our fabulous area.

“It needs to be stated however that I can only support such an event if all the safety requirements of the Motor Sports Association, the police, fire and other related services are satisfied.

“As far as the rural wards are concerned, I should imagine that a marginal disturbance on one day is something that is entirely acceptable for the greater good of the district.”

“It is also nothing compared to the much-welcomed seasonal disturbance the coastal towns are subject to, such as Clacton Airshow.

“I don’t believe that that show has many detractors.

“I would like the world to see what a wonderful, open for business, kind of a place we are.”

Mr Watling added that if councillors presented a “reasoned argument” he would be prepared to listen to it.

Tony Clements, event director, said the race is set to bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Tendring area.