EUROSCEPTIC councillors claim the organisers of an anti-Brexit bus tour are “wasting their time” coming to Clacton.

The Is It Worth It campaign is touring the country with a bus emblazoned with the slogan ‘Brexit to cost £2,000 million a week’.

The bus is expected to visit Clacton and Colchester today.

Clacton has been seen as the Brexit capital after becoming the first constituency to elect a Ukip MP.

It also voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit at the EU referendum.

Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council’s Ukip group, said: “I think they are wasting their time.

“All the national and international think tanks predicted doom and gloom – and yet the country is doing better than ever.

“I am looking forward to the day that we leave the EU as are many residents in Clacton.

“Our fate is in our own hands.”

Organiser of the bus are poking fun at Vote Leave’s claim during the referendum that we send the £350million a week to the EU.

Charles Seaford, one of the organisers, said “This is a light-hearted attempt to draw attention to a very big issue.

“The Government’s own leaked analysis is that Brexit with a Free Trade Agreement will cost us five per cent of GDP after 15 years.

“At today’s prices that means being £2,000 million a week poorer than we otherwise would have been.”

“To put this impact in context, we currently spend £2,500 million a week on the NHS across the UK.”

Jo Bell, from the Essex for Europe group, said she was pleased the bus is coming to Clacton.

She said: “Jaywick, near Clacton, is the most deprived area in the UK and European Social Fund money is used to support local people with education and training.

“It remains uncertain how this will be funded post-Brexit.

“Locally, we are seeing an increase in pro-Remain activity. I have spoken to leave voters, who said they would change their vote, now that they have a clearer picture of what Brexit will look like.”