A DEVELOPMENT of nine homes in Weeley has been recommenced for approval by planning officers.

The plans for Rainbow Nurseries, in Colchester Road, include nine detached bungalows with garages and parking areas.

The application will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee after being called in by Weeley councillor Jeff Bray, who said the proposal is “backland development” and outside the settlement boundary.

But a report by council planners said the single-storey building will ensure the impact on residential amenities is minimal.

It added: “The horticultural use is a family-run, trade-only business, failing to compete with larger operators and nearby nurseries that are open to public with retail elements.

“On this basis, current employment is likely to be lost and future employment opportunities are limited.

“Any expansion would increase general traffic movements and the number of HGVs using the unsuitably narrow access being more harmful to residential amenities, highway and pedestrian safety.”

“This further demonstrates the unsuitability of a commercial use of this nature and scale in this location.”