A COUNCILLOR has described a seaside town as “third world”, claiming it has been neglected for years.

Walton Conservative town and district councillor Delyth Miles claims the town is becoming run-down and shabby.

Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, she described Walton as “third world” and said it had been neglected over the years.

Mrs Miles said: “Walton is looking in a sorry state.”

Previously Mrs Myles had called for the streets of Walton to be spruced up with a deep street clean once a year and for pot-holes to be filled.

But she says the work has not been completed.

“There is nothing being done,” she said.

“The streets are so bad they are getting dangerous and I don’t think it’s good enough.

“Two years ago Clacton and Frinton roads had a deep clean but Walton didn’t.

“Walton complained and previously said to the town council ‘Can we make Walton a priority?’ “But it just hasn’t happened and we are coming up to our busiest season.

Mrs Miles added: “I really really love Walton and I love the people.

“I just think both the district council and the county council need to do more with the assets here “I’m starting to become ashamed of it.”