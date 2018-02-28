A COUNCILLOR has described a seaside town as “third world”, claiming it has been neglected for years.
Walton Conservative town and district councillor Delyth Miles claims the town is becoming run-down and shabby.
Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, she described Walton as “third world” and said it had been neglected over the years.
Mrs Miles said: “Walton is looking in a sorry state.”
Previously Mrs Myles had called for the streets of Walton to be spruced up with a deep street clean once a year and for pot-holes to be filled.
But she says the work has not been completed.
“There is nothing being done,” she said.
“The streets are so bad they are getting dangerous and I don’t think it’s good enough.
“Two years ago Clacton and Frinton roads had a deep clean but Walton didn’t.
“Walton complained and previously said to the town council ‘Can we make Walton a priority?’ “But it just hasn’t happened and we are coming up to our busiest season.
Mrs Miles added: “I really really love Walton and I love the people.
“I just think both the district council and the county council need to do more with the assets here “I’m starting to become ashamed of it.”
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?