AN investigation is taking place after a boat was destroyed in an inferno at Walton’s Titchmarsh Marina.

Fire crews were called to the marina, in Coles Lane, at about 3.10am on Monday.

Helen Titchmarsh, company secretary at Titchmarsh Marina, said an investigation is taking place into the cause of the fire.

She said: “The cause is yet to be ascertained, but it has completely destroyed one boat and another one has been severely damaged.

“All affected boat owners have been contacted.

“We are grateful that there were no injuries or loss of life.”

Frinton resident David Evans, who also owns a boat at the marina, said the blaze could have been caused by an electrical failure on the boat.

“The fire was spotted at about 4am and the fire continued for quite some hours,” he said.

“It was still smouldering away when I was there – there’s nothing left of the motorboat but a pile of ash.

“It’s ghastly – it has been completely and utterly wrecked.

“The boat probably cost the best part of £100,000 and the boat next to it is probably a write-off as well.

“Fortunately there wasn’t a gas bottle on the boat or it could have taken half the marina with it.

“But it is a horrendous mess – there will be a couple of very unhappy people.

“I have a boat down there, but fortunately it is in the water and well away from there, but I have checked over all the wires after seeing the damage to the motorboat.”

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Frinton and Clacton tackled the blaze.

“Firefighters were called to a fire involving two boats at the marina,” he said.

“The fire destroyed one boat and has severely damaged a second boat.

“An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.”