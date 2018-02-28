There has been a slight decrease in the number of children who were given their first choice secondary school, compared to last year.

More than 13,500 pupils who are due to start secondary school in Essex for the first time in September have been offered their parents’ top preference of school.

About 15,700 parents in the county will discover the outcome of their secondary school applications today, with those who applied online getting confirmation by email or via the Essex County Council website.

Despite the largest secondary school cohort this decade, the council’s continued investment in creating new school places means 86.21 per cent of pupils have been offered their parents’ first preference of school.

A further 7.44 per cent have been offered their second preference, meaning 93.65 per cent have been offered either their first or second preference.

Last year, 87.58 per cent of parents for their first choice and 6.78 per cent got their second, meaning that 94.36 per cent were offered either their first or second preference in 2017.

The latest statistics come after the council allocated a further £87million for creating new mainstream school places in the county as part of its ambitious new budget.

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “We remain committed to ensuring young people in Essex receive the best possible education and I am delighted we have again been able to offer the vast majority of children their preferred place this year.

“The achievement is testimony to our strong track record of investing in new school places, as well as the hard work of admissions staff, schools and those involved in planning expansions.

“With 94 per cent of the county’s secondary schools currently rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted, compared with a national average of about 80 per cent, there is certainly plenty of encouraging news for parents, pupils and schools in Essex.”

Figures for 2018:

86.21% of parents offered their first preference

7.44% of parents offered their second preference

2.22% of parents offered their third preference

1.06% of parents offered their fourth preference

0.46% of parents offered their fifth preference

0.24% of parents offered their sixth preference

2.37% of parents could not be offered any of their preferences and have been offered a place at the nearest school with space



Figures for 2017:

87.58% of parents offered their first preference

6.78% of parents offered their second preference

2.07% of parents offered their third preference

1.00% of parents offered their fourth preference

0.45% of parents offered their fifth preference

0.20% of parents offered their sixth preference

1.92% of parents could not be offered any of their preferences and were offered a place at the nearest school with space