Stansted Airport has said it remains "fully operational" despite the heavy snowfall.

The Airport's runway is clear and the Airside Operations Team is working to minimise any disruption.

Our runway is fully operational and our Airside Operations Team is working to ensure any disruption to passengers/airlines is kept to a minimum. Thank you. — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) February 28, 2018

However, it also warned passengers to check with their airlines before travelling, as some services may be affected because of the adverse weather conditions elsewhere.

UPDATE: Passengers are reminded to check the latest status of their flight with the Airline before travelling to the Airport. We continue advising passengers to keep up to date with traffic & transport updates and allow extra time for their journey due to the weather conditions. — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) February 28, 2018

For more information visit stanstedairport.com/flight-information/