ESSEX rail services are expected to return to normal by tomorrow.

Both Greater Anglia and Network Rail said the return was subject to improved weather.

Services will continue to operate on a restricted basis for tonight.

C2c said: “We will continue to have a limited service today, although we will add extra trains at peak time where possible and our service will continue to its normal time tonight rather than finishing early.”

An extra 50 trains were added into today’s restricted c2c timetable, but the operator is still running at around 60% of its normal services.

This evening’s updates are here: https://www.c2c-online.co.uk/about-us/latest-news/service-alterations-due-to-snow/

Greater Anglia said engineers remain on stand-by to respond to any snow and ice-related problems to keep services running as smoothly as possible.

Passengers are advised to check National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator for the latest details on how their journey might be affected.