ROBBERS who raided a betting shop armed with a crowbar have been jailed.

Thomas Turner, 29, and Lewis Wild, 19, threatened staff at Ladbrokes, in Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, before making off with £200.

They forced open the door to the shop while staff were cashing up and demanded they hand over the money.

The pair then made off in a car parked nearby.

Turner, of Ilex Close, Colchester, and Wild, of John Street, Brightlingsea, were arrested in Weeley on March 12.

The robbery took place just before 9.30pm on March 11.

Turner was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He admitted the offences at the start of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in January.

He was sentenced to a total of three years and six months in prison.

Wild was charged with robbery, but failed to appear to stand trial and was found guilty in his absence.

He was then arrested in Brightlingsea on February 6 and sentenced alongside Turner.

Wild also received a term of three years and six month for his part in the robbery.