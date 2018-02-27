TWO men were arrested following a police chase.

A Police Community Support Officer spotted a car being towed by a van in Clacton on Monday.

Police officers gave chase after the tow cable snapped and the car sped off.

A spokesman for Tendring Police said: “The fleeing vehicle drove through road works and a road closure before coming to a stop nearby.

“Having abandoned the vehicle the two occupants were chased on foot.”

A short while later two men were arrested by police in relation to the incident.

Well that’s was a bit of excitement. Vehicle made off from a colleague, I turned out, found it, pursuit, subject rammed road furniture then decamped. Two made off on foot. I chased and nicked two, feeling much cooler than I look with red cheeks! @InspDeex nowhere to be seen. pic.twitter.com/ysaA6wcgea — Paul Wells (@DCIPaulWells) February 26, 2018

The driver of the van was reported at the scene for motoring offences.

Both vehicles have also been seized by the police.