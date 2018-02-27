TWO men were arrested following a police chase.

A Police Community Support Officer spotted a car being towed by a van in Clacton on Monday.

Police officers gave chase after the tow cable snapped and the car sped off.

A spokesman for Tendring Police said: “The fleeing vehicle drove through road works and a road closure before coming to a stop nearby.

“Having abandoned the vehicle the two occupants were chased on foot.”

A short while later two men were arrested by police in relation to the incident.

The driver of the van was reported at the scene for motoring offences.

Both vehicles have also been seized by the police.