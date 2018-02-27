WASTE collections in Tendring have been cancelled due to ice and snow.

Tendring Council said residents who were due a waste collection today may not have had the rubbish picked up as a decision was made early on not to send crews out on roads that may not have been gritted.

It said the decision on future collections will continue to be reviewed as the council continues to monitor the weather conditions and forecast.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for the environment, said it was deemed unsafe for the crews to carry out their collection duties and that there will be no collections until further notice.

The council added that a small number of bookings on outdoor pitches at Tendring Council-run leisure centres have also been cancelled due to the weather.

People looking to attend leisure centres therefore advised to call ahead before setting out.

More snow is forecast tonight and a Met Office yellow warning for snow remains in place until and including Friday.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “Our advice to residents and businesses remains the same – keep an eye on the forecast, and if you are going out make sure you wrap up warmly.

“Remember that although snowfall may be minimal where you are, other parts of the district may have been more heavily impacted.

“The council continues to be on alert for the impact of any severe weather."