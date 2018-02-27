Update at 12.55pm: Traffic is flowing again on the A120

UP TO 20 vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A120 at Elmstead.

Lane two past the scene was reported to have been reopened while lane one remains closed at the junction of the A133 Colchester Road, before the Clacton turn off.

One lane currently closed eastbound following 17 vehicle collision, #A120 between #Colchester & Elmstead Market.



We're on scene dealing.



Remember that weather conditions are challenging - be informed, careful, vigilant and prepared’ before setting out on the roads today. https://t.co/h0F5IpCyvm — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 27, 2018

One person has suffered a minor injury and a number of cars have been damaged, according to Essex police.

The force tweeted that the road may need to be closed for recovery.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the road if they can or to expect delays as traffic queues back towards the A12 at the Ardleigh Crown Interchange.

Traffic is being diverted from the A120 through Frating Green to Elmstead Market.

Essex Highways is not responsible for the A120.

Highways England has been approached for comment on whether the road was gritted this morning.

There is 1 lane blocked on the #A120 eastbound between the #A12 and #A133 near #Colchester due to a 17 vehicle collision. It will take some time to clear the vehicles involved, pls take care on approach. Delays are building — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 27, 2018

#Elmstead #A120 Eastbound there is a #RTC a lot of vehicles involved @EPRoadsPolicing and local units dealing. Please avoid that area if you are out until it is cleared #Snowmageddon — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) February 27, 2018