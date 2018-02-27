THE snow makes for an undeniably great photo opportunity and our readers across north Essex have been busy today, sending us their playful photos.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'My seven-and-a-half month-old Mason enjoying his first time seeing snow in the front garden.' Amy Ireland

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

"Buster the Cockapoo and Yogi the Husky." Lisa Childs, of Wix

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Nancy Rawe, three, from Wix making a snow cake.' Tracey Rawe

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Lilyanna and Athena mae having a lovely walk at St Nicholas Church in Harwich.' Donna Allwood

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Wrapped up super warm for the 7am school run with the temp at -4.' Lisa Cherry

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Our Greyhound Eve on Harwich Green.' Rose Ullyett

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Eva seven, Ella, five, and Paige, seven-months-old months.' Emma Law.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Goliath the five-month-old Miniature Dachshund puppy enjoying his first snow day.' Paula Sayer

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A chilly day by John Cornwell

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

'Bodie the Jack Russell playing in Harwich.' Beth Rogers

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Jenson and Trixie Gale enjoying the snow today. Jenna Humphrey 

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Georgina played with and mum Natallia at Churchill Court Park, in Dovercourt 

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Penny and Amy Stacey enjoying there first snow day off from school. Anna Stacey

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Eloise and Isobel Bridges making the most of a day off school in the snow

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Ryan Weller, eight, and April Lowther, seven, enjoy messing about in the snow

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Hollie and Jasmine Parker, aged four and 8 months enjoying a sledge

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Julie Spencer shares a snap of Clacton seafront earlier today

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A splash of colour in Harwich, by Libbie Miller

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Fletcher and Jaxon Alderson, of Dovercourt, Aged eight and five, building snowballs

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A quirky snowman built in Rosebank Park, Harwich

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A haunting image of the morning sun over the snow

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Harry enjoys his first ever play in the snow in Frinton

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Max enjoying the snow, by Lennie-Jay Chesters

to gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk with the subject header 'Snow'.

North Essex snow

Send us your snow pictures to gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk

Add your contribution now By uploading a contribution, for use online and in print, you accept our contributor terms. You will either own or have permission to use anything you provide.

You can also contact us on Facebook and Twitter @TheGazette.