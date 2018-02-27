THE snow makes for an undeniably great photo opportunity and our readers across north Essex have been busy today, sending us their playful photos.

'My seven-and-a-half month-old Mason enjoying his first time seeing snow in the front garden.' Amy Ireland

"Buster the Cockapoo and Yogi the Husky." Lisa Childs, of Wix

'Nancy Rawe, three, from Wix making a snow cake.' Tracey Rawe

'Lilyanna and Athena mae having a lovely walk at St Nicholas Church in Harwich.' Donna Allwood

'Wrapped up super warm for the 7am school run with the temp at -4.' Lisa Cherry

'Our Greyhound Eve on Harwich Green.' Rose Ullyett

'Eva seven, Ella, five, and Paige, seven-months-old months.' Emma Law.

'Goliath the five-month-old Miniature Dachshund puppy enjoying his first snow day.' Paula Sayer

A chilly day by John Cornwell

'Bodie the Jack Russell playing in Harwich.' Beth Rogers

Jenson and Trixie Gale enjoying the snow today. Jenna Humphrey

Georgina played with and mum Natallia at Churchill Court Park, in Dovercourt

Penny and Amy Stacey enjoying there first snow day off from school. Anna Stacey

Eloise and Isobel Bridges making the most of a day off school in the snow

Ryan Weller, eight, and April Lowther, seven, enjoy messing about in the snow

Hollie and Jasmine Parker, aged four and 8 months enjoying a sledge

Julie Spencer shares a snap of Clacton seafront earlier today

A splash of colour in Harwich, by Libbie Miller

Fletcher and Jaxon Alderson, of Dovercourt, Aged eight and five, building snowballs

A quirky snowman built in Rosebank Park, Harwich

A haunting image of the morning sun over the snow

Harry enjoys his first ever play in the snow in Frinton

Max enjoying the snow, by Lennie-Jay Chesters

to gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk with the subject header 'Snow'.

North Essex snow Send us your snow pictures to gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk Add your contribution now By uploading a contribution, for use online and in print, you accept our contributor terms. You will either own or have permission to use anything you provide.

You can also contact us on Facebook and Twitter @TheGazette.