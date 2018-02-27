ESSEX residents woke to a blanket of white after overnight snowfalls blew in from Siberia.

About 5cms of snow fell in rural areas as temperatures fell to -5C.

However, north Essex escaped the worst of the snow with 15cms of snowfall being reported in Lincolnshire and Kent.

The Met Office has warned of more snow tonight and temperatures below zero mean there will be little prospect of the snow melting.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Essex with the so-called Beast of the East causing travel disruption again.

No trains were running between Colchester Town and Colchester North stations and there was a reduced service between Colchester and London Liverpool Street.

Rail operator Greater Anglia has confirmed 913 train services have been cancelled across today and tomorrow.

The company decided to drastically limit the number of trains running due to the forecast sub-zero temperatures and snow.

913 trains are currently listed as cancelled on Greater Anglia's website, between this morning and tomorrow just before midnight.

Only a limited service is in operation from 6am to 10pm today and tomorrow, and more than 350 other services have been amended or rerouted.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel which you can do by clicking here.

Overnight gritting ensured major roads were passable but traffic was moving slowly in the treacherous conditions.

A broken down car on the A120 near Wix caused delays for some early morning travellers at about 6.30am.

And in School Road, Tendring, there was an accident between two vehicles which partially blocked the road near the junction with Lodge Lane.

A number of schools have been shut due to the weather.

Which schools have closed in my area?

North East Essex Co-Operative Academy, in Mile End, closed at 12 noon today and Broomgrove Junior School, in Wivenhoe, will close at 1pm.

Mistley Norman School and Fingringhoe School, in Colchester, are closed due to the dangerous roads in the area.

St Luke's Church of England Primary School, in Tiptree, has been shut since yesterday while one of its two boilers are fixed.

Over in Tendring, Two Village School in Ramsey, Tendring Primary Schoool, and Shorefields School in Clacton shut.

Others include Harwich and Dovercourt High School, Harwich Community Primary School, Wix and Wrabness Primary School, Walton Primary School, Spring Meadow School and Mayflower Primary School both in Dovercourt.

To check emergency school closures, click here.

