RESIDENTS in Tendring are being urged to keep warm as the cold weather strikes.

The Met Office has issued warnings of potentially heavy snowfall today and tomorrow, with the possibility of more snow towards the end of the week.

Tendring Council is reminding people to be prepared for the possibility of bad weather.

Forecasters are warning that snow showers could begin later today and become heavier through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alongside this, temperatures are expected to be sub-zero, and there is also the risk of lightning on Tuesday.

It is recommended that people wrap up warm, with the Met Office advising of a serious wind-chill factor which could lead to anyone not appropriately dressed is at risk of suffering the effects of hypothermia.

Tendring Council said it wants to reassure residents that it has contingency plans in place in the event of heavy snowfall, and is prepared to enact those if need be.

People with elderly neighbours or relatives are encouraged to check they are all set, while those registered with the council's Careline service are reminded they can call in for advice and support if need be.

Joshua Mallett and Zoe Mallett in Landermere Road, Thorpe. Picture: Matthew Mallett.

As is usual with snowfall, people are being advised of potential disruption to road and rail travel – with train operator Greater Anglia considering a contingency plan which includes no trains after 10pm tonight and a limited service between 6am-10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Tendring this includes a shuttle service between Harwich and Manningtree, and between Thorpe-le-Soken and Clacton and Walton. Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions, and if the conditions are poor to consider whether their journey is really necessary.

Anyone who does drive in snow should allow extra time for their journey, lower their speed accordingly, and ensure they take some food, water, a blanket or sleeping bag and a shovel in case they come into difficulties.

If you’re unable to complete your journey, then try to park your car so it is not obstructing the road.

Parents wishing to check potential school closures should it snow should visit their school’s website, or for an overview visit the Essex County Council webpage here.

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member responsible for emergency planning at Tendring Council, said: “While for many snow can lead to lots of fun building snowmen and having snowball fights, it is important to remember it also has the potential to cause widespread disruption.

“That is why we are strongly urging people to keep checking the forecast and the local conditions, and if the situation does deteriorate then to consider whether it is safe to travel.

“This time around any snowfall will coincide with particularly low temperatures, and so I ask that everyone takes heed of the Met Office advice and wraps up warm if they go outside. This should include if travelling by car, in case you are unable to complete your journey.

“I would also ask that everyone does their bit for our community by checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and looking out for each other.”