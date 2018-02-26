THE county’s police, fire and crime commissioner is surprised a senior officer is set to face no further punishment after pushing, throwing a stressball and angrily swearing at colleagues.

An independent panel found Essex Police Dep Chief Con Matthew Horne had breached standards of behaviour by throwing the ball at Chief Supt Carl O’Malley which hit him in the throat leaving a red mark.

He was also found to have pushed Mr O’Malley in a separate incident and launched a foul-mouthed tirade at Chief Supt Glenn Maleary over the performance of the force control room where he angrily swore at him.

Despite an independent panel which chaired the hearing into Mr Horne’s conduct recommending management action was taken, Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh decided Mr Horne should face no further action over the incidents.

Misconduct - Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne Picture: PA Wire

Police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst said he was confident matters had been dealt with lawfully, but believes future similar cases should see the panel make a decision on the sanction to “demonstrate clear independence.”

He said: "The vast majority of Essex Police officers and staff behave with exceptional professionalism.

“It is important that if an issue or complaint is raised in relation to any police officer, regardless of their seniority or rank, that those issues are fully investigated.

“Following the finding of misconduct by the independent panel in the case of DCC Matthew Horne, I was surprised that their recommendation for management advice was not then followed by the Chief Constable and that he imposed a lesser sanction.

“I have spoken at length with the Chief Constable in order to understand the rationale for his decision. I have scrutinised the independent panel report, the legal advice and the Chief Constable’s own decision report.

“I have also discussed with him what lessons can be learnt for the future.

“I have satisfied myself that due process was followed in this case and that all matters were dealt with lawfully.

“However, I believe that in such cases, the final sanction decision should sit with the independent panel and not with a Chief Constable.

“This would more clearly demonstrate independence.

“I am therefore pleased the Home Office will shortly be consulting on new police regulations that will, amongst other things, give independent panels the power to make decisions on misconduct and also to determine sanctions.

“I believe this will be a positive development for public confidence in policing.

“The Chief Constable and I will continue to work together to ensure that lessons are learnt from this case to help deliver improvements moving forward.”

Decision - Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh