AN investigation will take place into the cause of a boat fire at Titchmarsh Marina in Walton.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Coles Lane at about 3.10am on Monday.

Helen Titchmarsh, company secretary at Titchmarsh Marina, said an investigation is taking place into the fire.

She said: "The cause is yet to be ascertained, but it has completely destroyed one boat and another one has been severely damaged.

"All affected boat owners have been contacted.

"We are grateful that there were no injuries or loss of life."

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Frinton and Clacton tackled the blaze.

“Firefighters were called to a fire involving two boats at the marina," he said.

“The fire destroyed one boat and has severely damaged a second boat.

“An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.”