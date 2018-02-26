The snow has started to fall across the county as residents and public services are braced ahead of the severe weather warnings.

Essex Police have issued a warning to motorists as the weather sets in, reminding drivers to make sure their windscreens are clear and their vehicles are prepped for winter conditions.

You can read their advice by clicking here.

A cold weather warning was issued for Essex by the Met Office at the end of last week, as they warned there was an 80 per cent chance of icy conditions and heavy snow.

Forecasters have predicted that at least 10 inches of snow will fall in the coming days.

#SnowWatch has started today, clear your windscreen if driving 🚗 and take a look at some tips with driving in snow ❄️ https://t.co/kIjA80xM90 — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) February 26, 2018

The icy conditions have already caused chaos on Essex roads recently with an eight foot sink holecompletely closing the the eastbound carriageway on the A13 earlier this week.

Greater Anglia and c2c have confirmed that train services will be affected by the adverse weather and passengers are advised to check for service updates before they travel.

Greater Anglia said from today until Thursday will be altered due to severe weather warnings.

Depending on the weather, services between Southend and London Liverpool Street may be altered or cancelled.

We will keep you updated on disruption across the county as the weather develops.