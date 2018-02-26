Producers from a TV company are looking for contestants to take part in the next series of their popular reality show.

Hunted, which airs on Channel 4, challenges teams of "fugitives" to disappear and go on the run, testing their wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters in the planet.

Shine - the company behind the show - are looking for aspiring contestants of all ages, men and women, to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

You can go it alone or apply to take part with friends, family and colleagues.

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

To apply, visit www.huntedapplications.com and apply before March 12.

You must be 18 or over.