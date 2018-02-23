IN a week when the film industry presented the BAFTAs it seemed entirely appropriate that members of Clacton Art & Lits should be entertained by Jazz At The Movies – a unique group of musicians playing music from the golden age of film, when theme tunes were often number one sellers.

Pianist Chris Ingham on piano, Mark Crooks on saxophone and clarinet, double bassist Arnie Somogyi and George Double on drums began the evening with a up tempo version from the 1967 movie The Odd Couple, with each demonstrating their virtuosity on their chosen instruments.

The fifth member of the group – the acclaimed Joanna Eden – was then introduced to the audience by Chris, giving a wonderful rendition of He’s A Tramp, made famous by Peggy Lee.

The music was interspersed with interesting facts about the films and in particular the musical composers and arrangers.

The session included well-known Bond themes and lesser known pieces from Willy Wonker's Chocolate Factory and To Sir With Love.

After the interval, a medley of themes from Michael Caine films included a stunning performance from Joanna singing Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s Alfie.

The performance concluded with Everyone One Wants To Be A Cat from The Aristocats where each of the five artistes performed individual solos, with a rousing display of drumming by George Double.

The animated audience certainly enjoyed the evening, not allowing this talented group to leave the stage.

ANNE NEEDHAM