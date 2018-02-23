POLL: Are you in favour of fortnightly bin collections and wheelie bins being introduced in Tendring

Waste bosses have launched a consultation over plans to introduce wheelie bins and move to fortnightly bin collections in Tendring.

Tendring Council is looking at moving from weekly to fortnightly bin collections for non-recyclable waste as part of its new recycling contract in 2019.

Environment boss Michael Talbot has now formally proposed the move in a bid to keep down costs.

It would have cost the council at least £400,000 on top of what it currently pays just to renew its waste collection contract with Veolia.

The move has upset some residents, who claim the bins look "unsightly".

Have your say by taking part in our poll.

The council's consultation can be found online tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/proposed-new-waste-service.