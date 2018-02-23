SUPPORTER stands at Holland FC's new £550,000 stadium will be named in memory of two club members whose lives were cut tragically short.

The club is set to move back to its Eastcliff home, in Holland-on-Sea, after spending three seasons ground-sharing with FC Clacton.

A new £350,000 clubhouse will be officially handed over to club bosses this weekend.

Matches will kick-off at the ground again at the start of the 2018-19 season in August.

Its new stands are expected to be named after Jack Atkinson and Dave Green.

Jack died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing an under-18s Sunday League game in November 2016.

The 6ft 2in footballer – described as a "gentle giant" by pals at the club – was just 18 years old when he died.

Dave was killed, aged 32, when the dumper truck he was driving overturned on a building site in Lawford in October 2016.

The club has just been given permission for a 100-seater covered stand at the new ground, along with six floodlights for evening matches.

The new stadium has not got a name yet. It is part of a massive redevelopment of the redundant Colchester Institute playing fields, along with 65 bungalows.

Club chairman mark Sorrell said: "We are hoping to get a big sponsor and have a couple of irons in the fire.

"We are also going to name a couple of stands after lads who have passed away – Jack Atkinson and Dave Green."

Mr Sorrell said the club is looking forward to "going back home" to Gainsford Avenue.

There are currently 165 youth players and more than 60 adults at the club which has been waiting a decade for a new ground.

"This has been ongoing for about ten years now," said Mr Sorrell.

"The clubhouse will be handed over to us on February 23 and that when we start on the ground work - the floodlights, parking and fencing."

"The pitch is laid but won't be ready to use probably until July time.

"Hopefully having a new facility will attract more players.

"We are a small club. We like to see local people playing football and a lot of kids will use the facility."