THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for persistent snow across Essex.

At the moment, the warning is set to come into force on Monday at 4pm.

It will last until midnight on Tuesday.

The chief forecasters's assessment states: "From late Monday afternoon, snow showers may become aligned into bands pushing into parts of southeast England.

"Where this occurs there is the potential for accumulations of 5-10 cm locally whilst nearby locations may see much less frequent showers and only small accumulations of 0-2 cm in places.

"At this stage the development of these shower bands and the exact locations and timing of these is very uncertain."

It adds: "Snow showers may become persistent from late Monday afternoon, continuing overnight and throughout Tuesday.

"There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off.

"Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."