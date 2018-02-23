The death of a man in Witham is being treated as unexplained after a body was found near a river.

Emergency services are at the scene in Chipping Hill, near the River Walk, where a man's body was discovered this morning.

Essex Police have been at the scene since around 9.40am this morning and have said enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman said: "We have been at the scene since 9.40am this morning.

"At the moment enquries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained."

"At least two ambulances, three paramedics and three police vehicles are still at the scene."

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "It's really quite shocking, one of my neighbours told me about it earlier.

"It's very upsetting and I'm just praying for whoever it is.

Another said: "I only live a few houses away, but I had no idea.

"Nothing normally happens around here, but we had an attempted rape just recently and now this, it's so strange."

A neighbour who lives near the scene said: “There are police everywhere and ambulances.

“They have taped off the pedestrian way over the bridge.

“They have cordoned off the whole area.

“It is dreadful something like this has happened. It is unbelievable.”

Update 12.30pm

Police are now looking at a spot well away from the road and off the path.

Update 1.15pm:

The ambulance service and forensic teams are starting to leave the scene, although the police cordon remains in place.

Update 2.25pm:

Pictures from our photographer Al Underwood

Update 3pm

Armed police have been seen in Maldon Road, Witham.

It is unknown if this is a related incident.

Essex Police have been contacted.

Photo by Mark Galpin