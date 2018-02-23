RESIDENTS are being warned to prepare for cold weather this weekend.

Tendring Council said it is preparing for a potential cold weather snap – and is urging residents to do the same.

The Met Office is continuing to monitor an area of high pressure over Scandinavia which is likely to see cold winds from Europe blow across the East of England, causing low temperatures, from Friday.

A severe weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for snowfall from Monday afternoon until Tuesday night.

Snow showers may become persistent from late Monday afternoon, continuing overnight and throughout Tuesday.

The council said it is keeping an eye on the situation and wants to assure residents that it has contingency plans in place in the event of heavy snowfall.

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for health and education including community safety, said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and, as always, are prepared for the potential low temperatures.

“Although March and Spring begin next week, it is looking likely that it will remain cold for a while longer, so it would be prudent for everyone to make sure they stay on a winter footing for the time being.”

Residents and businesses are also being urged to make sure they are prepared for the potential cold weather, and to keep monitoring the forecast.

People with elderly neighbours or relatives are encouraged to check they are all set, while those registered with Tendring Council’s Careline service are reminded they can call in for advice and support if needed.