Over runnning engineering works are causing train delays this morning.
There is disruption to services passing through London Liverpool Street.
Trains from Colchester, Southend, and Stansted Airport are among those affected.
Greater Anglia has warned that train services running to and from Liverpool may be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.
#LiverpoolStreet - Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 10:00 .GA— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 23, 2018
