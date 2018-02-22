RUSH hour commuters should expect delays after an incident on the A120.

Traffic is queuing on the eastbound carriageway of the road between Colchester and the junction for the A133 which heads towards Clacton.

Police have now confirmed a van which was driven off the road had been stolen from the Thames Valley area.

Two men have been arrested. One male is wanted in connection with a robbery.







An onlooker said police in a blacked out van have stopped another van which has caused subsequent tailbacks.

Another five police cars are said to be in attendance.

One lane is closed.

Delays are now being reported as far back as the A12.

1 lane closed on the #A120 eastbound between #A12 near #Colchester (east) and A133 for an @EssexPoliceUK led incident. Long delays behind currently as far back as the #A12 pic.twitter.com/3bW9vlEI3v — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 22, 2018



