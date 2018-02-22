The iconic sounds of legendary Manchester club The Hacienda are set to take to the stage at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Hacienda Classical, headed by two of the club’s original DJs - Mike Pickering and Graeme Park, will perform the biggest club tunes from the past three decades alongside a full-programme of racing at the Great Leighs venue.

The tracks will all be reimagined by a 70-piece live orchestra, Manchester Camerata, and a raft of special guests are set to take to the stage throughout the show – rumours are Happy Monday’s Bez is already preparing his famous maracas.

Described as “the sort of idea a raver might come up with after a mad one” this unique concert will be a sound and light extravaganza, harking back to the days of Madchester in the 80s and early 90s.

Hacienda Classical play Chelmsford City Racecourse, Great Leighs, on Saturday, September 1.

Tickets start from just £35, and can be bought from www.chelmsfordcityracecourse.com.

Revellers can also party late into the night by purchasing tickets for the official after show party at £12.

Buy tickets here.