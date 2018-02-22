A vet has issued a warning to rabbit owners to have their pets vaccinated against a deadly disease which killed 14 bunnies in the space of two weeks.

Karen Snyman of Palmerston Veterinary Group wants people to be aware of a virulent strain of Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease (RVHD) called RVHD-2, which can kill bunnies within days of being infected.

The practice which has surgeries in Walthamstow and Hornchurch and a hospital in Buckhurst Hill is urging people to take action after an animal-lover in Upminster lost 14 bunnies to the disease which there is no cure for.

What is RHVD?

RHVD can be carried by both wild and domesticated rabbits and is often symptomless although owners are advised to watch out for signs such as loss of appetite, lethargy, fever and spasms.

The animals often endure a horrific death, having suffered haemorrhaging in major organs.

Who does it affect?

RVHD can affect rabbits of any age and has been present in the UK for decades.

So what can we do to keep our pets safe?

Ms Snyman said: “We would encourage owners to ensure their rabbits are vaccinated against this strain of the disease.

“Because there have been outbreaks of this disease in the area, we would also advise rabbit owners to put stringent biosecurity measures in place to help reduce the spread as it is highly contagious.

Owners are advised to disinfect hutches and feeding troughs as well as their footwear when coming into contact with their pets.

How is it spread?

“It can be spread by direct contact with infected rabbits as well as by insects, wildlife and scavengers.

"The virus is very resistant and may also be spread through contamination of clothes or footwear, so if you are walking in woodland or fields, it can be picked up on your boots and you can then potentially bring the infection back to your pet rabbits.”

When did it mutate?

The variant RHVD-2 was first noted in France in 2010 and was subsequently identified in the UK in 2015.

The current UK vaccine offers protection against RVHD-1 but is unlikely to offer any protection against RVHD-2, as this virus is genetically different so it is recommended that a second vaccination be given to cover RVHD-2.

How much is the vaccine?

The normal cost of the vaccine is £30 and Palmerston is offering for £24 until the end of March.