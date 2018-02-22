POLICE found £100,000 of a cannabis plants during a raid on a suspected drug farm in Clacton.

Officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team executed the drugs warrant at a property in Tewkesbury Road last Friday.

A spokesman for the team said officer located a “substantial cannabis production”.

He added: “A man was arrested inside the address and has been remanded into custody for being concerned in the production of cannabis.

“The plants, worth a street value of approximately £100,000, were destroyed along with the equipment.”

The Tendring Community Policing Team are now appealing for anyone with information about drugs being sold or produced in the district to come forward.

The spokesman added: “We want to make Tendring as safe as possible and as uncomfortable as possible for would-be drug dealers.”

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101.