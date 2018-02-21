A HUNGRY cuckoo has landed a photographer a top prize.

Essex Wildlife Trust ran a photography competition to find iconic images of the countryside and the winners have just been announced.

Alan Leeks’ capture of one of nature’s most outrageous acts, a massive cuckoo fledgling being fed by a tiny adult Dunnock, was the winning shot.

Mr Leeks said: “I got lucky, it was the noise of the chick that first alerted me, screaming for more and more food.”

Alan received his overall winner’s award and a cheque for £250 from two of the judging panel, Andrew Impey, chief executive of Essex Wildlife Trust, and Russell Savory, the highly respected wildlife cameraman and filmmaker.

There was an awards ceremony at the Essex Wildlife Trust Abberton Reservoir Visitor Centre.

Other top prizes were awarded to Dave Watts for his photo of Essex Wildlife Trust’s Lion Creek nature reserve, Stephen Tower for his photo of misty River Chelmer, Tony Beckwith for his photo of Langdon Hills, Charlotte Smith photo of a bank vole and Max Martin for his photo of an owl in Tendring.

Six runners-up also received a certificate - they were Iain Ferguson, Lauren Heath, Janet Harris, Neil Phillips, Aaron Smith and Ben Rumsby.

Essex Wildlife Trust plans to launch a 2018 photography competition in late spring, which will include some new categories.

They thanked Olympus KeyMed, based in Southend-on-Sea, for supporting the competition.