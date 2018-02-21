A SPRITELY former nurse celebrated her 100th birthday at a Valentines-themed party thrown by members of staff at a care home.

Ethel Wright, who is known to her friends and family as Truda, was born in 1918 in Walthamstow, east London.

She now lives at the Marmora care home on Penfold Road, Clacton.

In her early years, Truda was a teachers before moving on to train as a nurse.

Truda, who never married, travelled all over the world as a nurse and lived in India for parts of her life.

She remembers the war and says she has seen many sad things and others which have filled her with happiness.

Truda said: “I was in Walthamstow for a bit during the war and my mother was left in the care of my grandmother. I’ve travelled a lot – worldwide really. India was my home for a while but I didn’t really settle there.

“I lived there before the war and after the war.

“My work helped me travel.”

Talking about her party, she said: “I hope everyone here had the best time because they all deserve it – I just didn’t know what they were up to.”

Because Truda shares her birthday with Valentine’s Day residents at the care home had a party called 100 Years In Love.

Residents made cards and were treated to a performance of 1930s music.

Care home administrator Dawn Green said: “It was such a lovely day – everyone enjoyed it.

“Singer Lillian-Lace joined us and she got some of the residents up dancing.

“Truda had so many visitors and she got her card from the Queen.”