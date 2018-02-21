DINERS will be able go paddleboarding to work up an appetite when a new cafe opens on Clacton seafront.

John Hill put in the winning bid to operate the empty kiosk opposite Vista Road on Kings Promenade.

The outlet had been empty since the previous tenants moved out last year.

Mr Hill plans to serve food and hire out paddleboards when the kiosk opens at the start of the Easter holiday.

“Our vision is to attract families to the beach to use and fully appreciate the beautifully renovated coastline,” he said.

"Our belief is that by drawing families to the beach and holding them there with adventure sports and beach activities, all of the kiosks will benefit from increased custom both from participants and spectators enjoying the fun atmosphere."

The kiosk is owned by Tendring Council.

Finance boss Carlo Guglielmi said its new lease of life would help boost tourism in the area.

“The previous tenants made significant improvements to the décor of the kiosk and this can now be built on to create a real focal point for visitors to our seaside,” he said.