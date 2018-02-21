AN organisation which offers a lifeline to parents of children with additional needs have been given an £8,000 cash boost.

The MAZE Group has been awarded the £8,200 grant by the independent charitable trust Essex Community Foundation to provide more training courses for parents across the Tendring and Colchester districts.

The courses offer help and guidance to parents, or carers, of children with additional needs, including those with a learning or physical disabilities, autism, ADHD or cerebral palsy.

The training – called The Maze Approach – helps families build positive relationships, develop communication strategies and improve behaviour.

Debbie White is among the many parents who took part in the 12-week long course.

She says the course was “life-changing” and is now a mentor to other parents.

“MAZE is amazing, helping families to understand and manage their additional needs,” she said.

“My son Tom is now 22, but didn’t receive his diagnosis of autistic spectrum disorder until he was nearly 20.

“Having received this diagnosis, we assumed we would be signposted to other organisations that could provide advice, but nothing happened.

“In 2016, we moved here and by chance were told about MAZE.

“I attended their course last January and it really has made a big impact on how we manage the challenges that Tom and our family face day-to-day.

“During my time with MAZE, they helped me to understand my son’s needs and how I can be more supportive to him.

“The skills that I learnt have not only made me a better mum, but it made me realise how lucky I am to have such a special, amazing son in my life.”

As well as the training programmes, MAZE also holds monthly coffee mornings for parents, meeting at Shorefields School in Clacton and the Pier Hotel in Harwich.

To find out more, visit themazegroup.co.uk.