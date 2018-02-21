A TALENTED teenager’s inspirational artwork has beaten off competition from an astonishing 600,000 other hopefuls to reach the finals of an international competition.

Budding artist Mia Reed’s intricate design roared into the final of the annual Lions Clubs international peace poster competition.

An estimated 600,000 youngsters from all over the world entered.

Mia’s artwork was chosen from schools and groups across Tendring by Clacton Lions Club.

The 13-year-old went on to win the East Anglian district heat and then the regional final.

Her painting was then entered into the international final in the USA.

Now Mia has been shortlisted among the final 123 entries from around the globe – and scooped a $500 cash prize.

The overall worldwide winner will be announced in March when all 24 winning pictures are revealed at a ceremony at the United Nations Building in New York.

Mia’s work uses signs and imagery of love and peace.

She wanted to show that people of all origins and ethnicities can get along together.

Clacton Lions president Peter Luckhurst said: “The club was proud to have sponsored such an excellent picture by a very talented young artist.

“She is an excellent ambassador for her talent and her school.”

Mia will also attend the Lions Clubs International Day with the United Nations held in the Palace of Westminster in March to be presented with another cheque and a certificate recognising her achievements.

Tendring Council chairman Mark Platt presented Mia with her award as the local winner at the end of January.

“It was a delight to hand out prizes at the presentation evening, and I know there were some brilliant entries into the competition,” he said.

“To hear that Mia has done so well in making the international final is incredible news.”

“She should be so proud of her success, just as I am sure everyone in Tendring is proud of her achievement.”