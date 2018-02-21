A TALENTED lens woman has bagged the top prize after snapping up the British Wedding Photographer of the Year title for 2018.

Kelsie Low, who lives in Holland-on-Sea, has been a self-employed photographer since August 2013.

Last week the 24-year-old was crowned the Wedding Photographer of the Year at The British Wedding Awards hosted at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in Westminster.

The former Clacton County High School student has been snapping since school and says the key to her success is believing in herself.

WEDDING SNAPS: Newly weds Laura and Steve featured in Kelsie’s entry to the competition

“I’ve always had a huge passion for photography, but this really started to bloom when I chose to study it,” she said.

“Whilst at school Monday to Friday I would spend my weekends photographing families and children.

“I then got into architectural photography working for high-end estate agencies.

“Casually one day I was once asked by family friends to photograph their wedding day.

“Despite being extremely nervous, because it was something I’d never done before, I went for it and haven’t looked back since.”

Kelsie now has her own full-time business and photographs more than 30 weddings a year in Essex, Suffolk, London and beyond.

She also offers engagement shoots and landmark life events.

“When you are at school, you are often pushed to go to university and told that you will never get anywhere in life if you don’t have a degree, but I’m proof that this isn’t always the case,” she said.

“Actually, you can get pretty far in life just by using your own initiative and believing in your ambitions.

“When I found out I was one of the finalists in the wedding photography category I was absolutely delighted because I never thought out of so many extremely talented entrants that Kelsie from Holland-on-Sea would get a look in – let alone then be named as the winner and British Wedding Photographer of the Year.”

To see more of Kelsie’s pictures, visit kelsielowphotography.co.uk.