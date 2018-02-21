A MENTAL health initiative in Clacton has been shortlisted for a prestigious local government award.

The Mental Health Hub, which was launched by the Tendring branch of the Citizens Advice Bureau in 2015, is up for a gong at next month’s LGC Awards at Grosvenor House in London.

The £100,000 project was set up with the support of Essex County Council, Essex’s police and crime commissioner and Tendring Council in an attempt to end the “revolving door” that sees people with mental health problems continually discharged and readmitted to hospital.

Organisers hoped the scheme would help to save councils, the police and the NHS more than £800,000.

It included the creation of a community shop, using the model from the successful Winter Warmers pop-up shop, at the former Blockbuster site in Old Road, Clacton.

The shop is staffed mainly by volunteers experiencing mental ill-health and helps to give them the confidence to go on to volunteer elsewhere.

The idea of the hub is to carry out “holistic assessments” of people with mental ill health taking into account all the various factors behind their situation and point them in the right direction for help.

The shop provides safe and supported volunteering opportunities for those with a mental health issue to gain skills, have social contact, and make friends.

Tendring Council chief executive Ian Davidson praised all those involved in the scheme.

“People walk to-and-fro in front of the shop for a couple of days and they eventually come in,” he said.

“You then see the transformation in them as they go on to work in the shop “The important thing is the outcomes for participants. It has been fantastic.”

More than 20 per cent of the volunteers have gone on to mainstream charities while 12 per cent have gone on to paid employment.

The hub is also appealing for donations of clothes to be sold in the community shop.

Clothing can be dropped off at the shop, in Old Road, weekdays from 10am to 4pm.