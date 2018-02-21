PLANS to turn a former solicitors office in Clacton into a guesthouse have been given the green light by council planners.

Cynthia Anane applied for change of use at Essex House, in Pier Avenue, which formerly housed the Fisher Jones Greenwood solicitors.

The property has been empty since the firm moved to a larger premises in Station Road last year.

Tendring Council planners have now approved plans to convert the building into an eight bedroom guesthouse.

Miss Anane said her aim is to provide accommodation that can “match up to any good guest house”.

The council’s regeneration team backed the proposal, which it said supports the town’s tourism offer and could provide up to six new jobs.

Neighbours objected to the application, raising concerns that the property could be used as bedsits rather than as a guesthouse.

But a report by planning officers said the application is not for a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

It added that a separate planning application for change of use would need to be submitted if the building was to be used as a bedsit.