A CONCERNED councillor is calling for a new crossing to be installed on a busy road before a hundred extra pupils start at a primary school in Holland-on-Sea.

Essex County Council’s £1.4million expansion scheme will see 105 new places created for children at Holland Haven Primary School, in Primrose Road, which currently has 300 pupils.

The scheme will help to meet the growing demand for school spaces in the area.

A new building containing four classes is set to be constructed, along with an all-weather sports pitch and additional car parking spaces.

Colin Sargeant, county councillor for Clacton East, said: “I am very much in favour of this, but before this large expansion takes place, the county council should install a pedestrian crossing across Frinton Road to enable pupils to walk safely to and from school via the Frinton Road school gate.

“The road is a busy B road and is the main link between Clacton and Frinton and Walton.

“The crossing would in itself reduce the number of local schoolchildren being driven to and from school – instead walking or cycling.

“The crossing would also assist people of all ages crossing the busy Frinton Road to reach the bus stops, shops, pub and seafront.

“There are already serious parking and traffic issues well known to the council’s highways department and the North Essex Parking Partnership.”

Mr Sargeant said that by planning ahead and installing a crossing, the council would be helping to encourage walking to school in line with its sustainable travel and environmental objectives. Mr Sargeant has launched a petition that is available to sign at the school and will be published in the residents’ association magazine.

The petition will be presented to County Hall bosses on May 15.

County Hall education boss Ray Gooding said: “The proposed expansion of Holland Haven Primary School will create 105 much-need new primary school places in the area and I am pleased the project is continuing to progress.

“As with all proposed school expansions, the highways authority is consulted as part of the planning process and potential traffic implications are considered.

“Highways have not raised any objections to the plans.

“They have also recently assessed the site in Frinton Road and already confirmed to Mr Sargeant that it does not currently meet criteria for a crossing.

“If there is evidence to suggest a significant increase in drivers or pedestrians using the road once the expansion is completed then we would be happy to look at the issue again.”

It is hoped building works will start this July and be completed by September 2019.