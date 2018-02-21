THE new chairman of Clacton’s traders’ group has made a plea to businesses to help make the town centre more vibrant.

Lisa Andrews, who was vice chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, has stepped up following the resignation of Graham Webb.

He quit last month after lambasting Tendring Council for failing to help make the town’s Christmas lights switch-on event a success.

Mrs Andrews, who is also deputy chief officer of Community Voluntary Support Tendring, is appealing for traders in the town to get behind the group.

She hopes businesses and individuals will come forward to help make the town centre a more “vibrant” place and said the organisation will continue to raise cash for the town’s Christmas light switch-on event.

She said: “I want to make sure that we are inclusive and that we are doing the things that local businesses want.

“It will be about making the town centre a place people want to come to shop and work.

“We have concentrated a lot over the past few years on raising money for the town’s Christmas lights.

“There is no one else raising money for this, so we will continue to do that.

“As the months go on we hope to build up membership and get more local businesses involved and find out what they want.

“We do have to be realistic as to what we can achieve as a small group, but we will still focus on having a really good Christmas event.”

Mrs Andrews said they will continue to help stage continental markets in the town centre and also hopes to co-ordinate other activities.

She added: “My day job is at Community Voluntary Support Tendring and our presence in the town centre is about making the whole of Tendring a good place.

“We want to hear from anyone who wants to make a difference and make the town centre a more vibrant place.”

Mr Webb had hit out at Tendring Council for its “lack of interest” in the town’s festive celebrations.

The council said it could not always provide funding for the Christmas lights as it also has responsibility for towns and villages across the district.

To get involved with the partnership, email info@clactontp@co.uk.