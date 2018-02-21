TENDRING Council has revealed women at the authority earn 44p more an hour on average than male employees.

The council has revealed the figure as it prepares to publish detailed information on its gender pay gap.

The issue hit the headlines earlier this month after legal action was launched against Tesco on behalf of 100 women who claim they are paid less than men for work of equal value.

New legislation means all large employers must publish their gender pay gap.

A spokesman said the “slight difference” is due to the number of male and female managers and supervisors.

As a local authority, the council’s pay scale is set nationally and the system is designed to ensure men and women are paid equally for work of equal value.