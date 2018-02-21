A STAR of the stage is set to run a workshop for budding actors and dancers at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Stefan Puxon made his professional debut at the Old Vic and has performed at venues including the Royal Opera House and the O2 Arena, as well as with stars such as Pixie Lott and Labrinth.

He has also appeared in adverts for brands such as Toyota, KFC and Mastercard.

However, the Colchester-born actor has also trod the boards at the Princes Theatre several times in the past.

With almost ten years’ professional teaching experience, sharing his passion for performing and choreography, Stefan is now bringing his Acting Through Movement workshop to the theatre’s Princes Acting Centre.

The theatre said the event will be great for “actors who don’t dance and dancers who don’t act” as the workshop will teach people to use their body more expressively and efficiently in performance, as well as giving top tips on devising exciting physical theatre.

No experience is required and the workshop is open to anyone interested in physical theatre, including students wanting to widen their areas of interest.

The Princes Acting Centre, run by Melissa Wenn, is a series of workshops providing specialist training for aspiring stage stars aged 14-25 who are serious about performing.

The workshop takes place on Sunday, March 11, from 10am to 4pm, and costs £40 per head.

To sign up visit princestheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows.