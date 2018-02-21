CAMPAIGNERS have written to highways bosses calling on them to slash speed limits outside schools to 20mph in Tendring.

Tendring councillor Fred Nicholls wants a maximum 20mph limit around schools at certain times of the day.

He also called for the speed limit to be cut to 30mph in all towns and villages in a bid to improve road safety.

Last month Tendring Council backed a motion calling for County Hall to reduce speed limits outside schools in the district.

Mr Nicholls has now written to County Hall highways boss Ian Grundy calling for action.

He said: “Essex Police have been openly stating that speed kills when speaking about road traffic collisions as a result of their enquiries.

“Concern has been expressed over the number of fatal collisions. We need a safer environment in the vicinity of our schools to prevent our children being involved in any collisions outside our schools.

“I am sure we can agree that the safety of schoolchildren is paramount and that a reduction of the speed limit within villages and towns can only help to reduce the incidence of accidents and collisions.”

Tendring Council has called on Mr Grundy to undertakes a review of the current speed limits outside all schools in Tendring and takes appropriate action to ensure that they are reduced to a maximum of 20mph at certain times of the day.

The county council previously said permanent 20mph zones are not permitted on priority routes, but a variable 20mph speed limit may be considered in exceptional circumstances.

The guidance states 20mph zones or speed limits may be considered in residential areas, near schools or shopping areas.

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “Many schools already have reduced speed limits locally or the very effective ‘20s Plenty’ local zones with signs.

“We have clear, well-established policies on speed limits in line with national guidance and best practice in similar areas.”