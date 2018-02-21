YOUNGSTERS got a behind the scenes look at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Pupils from Burrsville Infant Academy in Clacton took to the stage while technical manager Kai Aberdeen showed them some of the equipment used to put on shows.

The youngsters saw several of the lights close up and learnt about how they work, tried out different effects on a microphone, and got up close to a working smoke machine.

They also learnt about how many technical terms originate from sailors, who often worked as stage hands when onshore in the early days of theatre.

Kai said it was always a delight showing youngsters around the theatre.

“Theatres can be magical places and children love to be a part of it,” he said.

“They are always amazed when they see some of things we can do here in the theatre, and hopefully it will inspire them to come and watch more shows here – or even go into the theatre profession when they are older.”

Amanda Pargin, head of early years at the school, said: “The children really enjoyed it. It’s a really nice experience and opportunity for them. They have all been talking about it since they got back to school – they especially liked the smoke machine.”