GUITAR star Adrian Nation is again heading into new territory with his latest tour of Canada.

The singer-songwriter, from Fleetwood Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, released his fourth album ahead of a six-week tour of Canada last year.

Adrian, who hit the headlines after making it through to the final in Sky Arts’ Guitar Star in 2015, has now been invited back to headline the Frostbite Festival in Whitehorse, in the Yukon Territory in northern Canada, in March.

He said: “I’m heading into new territory, in fact quite literally, the Yukon Territory in northern Canada.

“I will be the joint headliner at the Frostbite Festival in Whitehorse, the provincial capital.

“Following a successful tour of Alberta in the autumn, I was invited to take part in this annual event.

“The Canadian music scene really seems to have taken me to their hearts.

“My latest album Anarchy and Love was released to coincide with that Albertan tour and ended the year in the top ten of 2017 on Canada’s oldest independent radio station the CKUA Radio Network.”

The success of Anarchy and Love has not been limited to Canada and has received positive reviews and airplay across the UK, the US and even in South Africa.

It was also voted as Best Album by a Male Artist 2017 at Folkwords UK.

Adrian added: “It looks like I’ll be putting a few more miles on the clock this year with shows already booked in Alberta, Ireland, Scotland, Quebec and the Netherlands, as well closer to home in England.”

Adrian, who was a youth team coach at Clacton Rugby Club, released his latest album in November.

The album is a blend of politically-charged protest, rolling road songs, high-energy instrumentals as well as a moving tribute to the life of his father, who died just before the release of the previous album.